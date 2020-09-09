EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $4.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.26 or 0.01700114 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001543 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000532 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,900,994 coins and its circulating supply is 38,098,788 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.