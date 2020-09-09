F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) & United Bancshares Inc. OH (NYSE:UBOH) Critical Review

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and United Bancshares Inc. OH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.84%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.54 billion 1.51 $387.00 million $1.18 6.11 United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.23 $10.66 million N/A N/A

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. F.N.B. pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and United Bancshares Inc. OH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 21.82% 7.19% 0.97% United Bancshares Inc. OH 22.56% 13.69% 1.45%

Risk and Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising fiduciary and brokerage, asset management, private banking, and insurance services, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 396 community banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

