Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

