FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 3.50

NYSE:FDX opened at $225.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $231.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.69.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

