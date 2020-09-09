FIL Ltd Invests $1.96 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 147,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of PLAY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

