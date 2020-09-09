Financial Analysis: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. MV Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:MVO)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 2.46 $12.07 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 85.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pengrowth Energy presently has a consensus price target of $0.30, suggesting a potential upside of 574.16%. Given Pengrowth Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pengrowth Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

