Financial Analysis: Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) versus Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Sauer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valaris and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 29.41%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Sauer Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

