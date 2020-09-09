Financial Comparison: Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) versus Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sprott Focus Trust and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.19%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott Focus Trust and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 4.80 $19.50 million $1.52 7.88

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott Focus Trust and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 39.91% 12.43% 6.38%

Dividends

Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Sprott Focus Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc..

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

