Financial Contrast: Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) vs. Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) and Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Visterra alerts:

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visterra and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visterra N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Visterra and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visterra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 866.98%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Visterra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visterra and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.12 $54.61 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Visterra.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Visterra on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visterra Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Visterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.