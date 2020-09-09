Financial Review: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) & Lemonade (NASDAQ:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 4 1 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.28%. Donegal Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade N/A N/A N/A Donegal Group 5.84% 10.35% 2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Donegal Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.53 $47.15 million $1.01 14.72

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Lemonade on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lemonade Company Profile

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

