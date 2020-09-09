First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $620.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 762,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 78,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

