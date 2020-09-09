First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,980 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,113 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 207,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 323,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

