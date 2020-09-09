Five Below Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 16,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $1,844,741.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,964,382.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $7,428,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

