Five Below Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report released on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $122.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

