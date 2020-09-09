Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427,039 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Flex by 97.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 777,642 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Flex by 30.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Flex by 25.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $27,793.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

