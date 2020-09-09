Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) CFO James Shanahan Sells 177,979 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) CFO James Shanahan sold 177,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,526,247.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,247.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOCS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after buying an additional 1,221,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 458,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

