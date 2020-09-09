Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Insider Leonard R. Chang Sells 186,783 Shares

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.