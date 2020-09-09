Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

FMTX stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.67.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($3.84). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,491,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

