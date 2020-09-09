Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

FSM opened at $6.73 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 241,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.