FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.15. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

