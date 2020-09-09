Fusion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00004268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Hotbit. Fusion has a total market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,031,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,461,509 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

