FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.25 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.40.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.14. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$53.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81.

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total transaction of C$3,843,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,312,141.60.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

