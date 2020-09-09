FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issued By G.Research

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Equities researchers at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 3rd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.15). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of ITRM opened at $0.58 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

