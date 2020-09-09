FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Increased by Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.64 billion.

