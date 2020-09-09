FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$106.75 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$87.57 and a one year high of C$132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$103.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$605.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

