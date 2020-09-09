FY2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.60.

Five Below stock opened at $122.69 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $137.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $1,041,207.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.