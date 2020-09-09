FY2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Raised by Analyst

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

SPXC stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. SPX has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SPX by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

