Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gaia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

