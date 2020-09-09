Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.