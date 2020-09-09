Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 253 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2,735.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

