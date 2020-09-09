Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes $262,000 Position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTDOY traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 704,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTDOY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NINTENDO LTD/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

