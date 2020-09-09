Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

