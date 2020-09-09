GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

