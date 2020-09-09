GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,860 ($24.30) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,834.56 ($23.97).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,492.80 ($19.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,540.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,588.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.999531 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

