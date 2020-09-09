Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Head to Head Analysis

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Medical REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 6 0 3.00 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $13.08, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 8.66 $9.23 million $0.75 17.67 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 1.82 $171.92 million $1.63 6.35

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 7.81% 1.82% 0.71% Apple Hospitality REIT -0.99% -0.29% -0.18%

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.