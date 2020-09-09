GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.48. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the second quarter worth $798,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in GlobalSCAPE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000.

About GlobalSCAPE

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

