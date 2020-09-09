Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $110.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Peloton from $58.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

PTON opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,209 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,083 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton by 304.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

