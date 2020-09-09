Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) & Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Head to Head Analysis

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and Huize, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.99%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 6.39% -22.88% 7.41% Huize N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Huize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $77.49 million 46.10 $3.57 million $0.22 444.36 Huize $142.68 million 3.10 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huize.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Huize on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, term life and whole life, and annuity insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides management and marketing, investment, technology development and internet information, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

