Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.98 ($27.03).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €21.22 ($24.96) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.32.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.