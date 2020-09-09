Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,535. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $692,825. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

