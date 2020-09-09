Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

GLRE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,402. The company has a market cap of $258.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.20. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 153,264 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 263,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 136,441 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

