Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of GUKYF stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

