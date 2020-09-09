Hanger (HNGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hanger (OTCMKTS: HNGR):

9/2/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

9/1/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

8/27/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

8/26/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

8/13/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

8/13/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/12/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

8/5/2020 – Hanger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

7/14/2020 – Hanger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of HNGR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,446. Hanger Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

Get Hanger Inc alerts:

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter worth $190,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter worth $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hanger by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.