Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNR1. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €147.36 ($173.36).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €142.40 ($167.53) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a fifty day moving average of €144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.10.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

