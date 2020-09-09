HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HVRRY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $83.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

