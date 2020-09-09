HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 2,871 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STBA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $116,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

