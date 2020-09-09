HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $313,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.