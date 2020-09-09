HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

VGLT stock opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

