HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Shone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.