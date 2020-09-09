HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.86.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,797.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $1,958,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,929,597 shares of company stock valued at $459,605,461 over the last quarter.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

